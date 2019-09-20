Maharashtra’s turn to make use of Fadnavis’ leadership qualities: PM Modi

INDICATING THAT Devendra Fadnavis will again become the chief minister of Maharashtra if BJP and its allies get a second term, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday urged the people to give absolute mandate to the Fadnavis government in the upcoming state polls.

Advertising

Maintaining that Fadnavis has given Maharashtra “a new direction”, the PM said: “Fadnavis provided a stable government with a push for development of the state. He worked with complete dedication. It is now Maharashtra’s turn to make use of his leadership qualities.”

He was addressing a rally in Nashik on the concluding day of the CM’s Mahajanadesh Yatra.

While saying that the massive response to the yatra and Nashik rally gives a clear message about what people are thinking, the PM added: “People have made up their mind. They will vote for the government that has addressed their hopes and aspirations. People should take advantage of a visionary leader like Fadnavis to ensure Maharashtra attains glorious heights.”

Advertising

The PM further said that Fadnavis is the only chief minister after Vasantrao Naik (of Congress) to complete five-year terms in Maharashtra uninterruptedly. “Maharashtra is the land of Jyotiba Phule and B R Ambedkar, who ushered in reforms. Unfortunately, there was always uncertainty about the CM in the previous regimes of the last six decades. They could not complete the full five-year term.”

Giving his own example, Modi said the people of Gujarat had given him an opportunity to be the longest-serving chief minister of that state. “The manner in which I served the state with commitment and devotion, Fadnavis is also doing the same. Like me, he too will benefit.”

“Yatra is our ancient culture. It is believed when you meet a person after he returns from a yatra, you also get half of the punya (reward). Today, I take energy and blessings from the CM’s yatra,” he added. Modi went on to repeat the theme of the yatra — “Chala punha anuya aple Sarkar (Let’s bring our government once again)”.