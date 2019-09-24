Maharashtra’s regional vote

A comparison of Assembly positions in 2014, with segment leads in 2019 Lok Sabha polls, region by region

8.94 crore: The number of voters in 2019, which has risen by 84 per cent over three decades from 4.85 crore in 1990

North Maharashtra

It consists of Nashik, Jalgaon, Dhule and tribal-dominated Nandurbar districts. Geographically diverse, the region includes some of the richest onion and grape farmers in Nashik and also houses some of the poorest and malnourished tribals in Nandurbar. The Congress-NCP used to have a strong hold on the region thanks to a large tribal population, a considerable number of Muslims and the presence of wealthy Maratha farmers, who have been traditional supporters of the NCP. The BJP has, however, successfully managed to make a dent in this support base. The BJP has made a considerable foray into the tribal-dominated areas of North Maharashtra. The Congress is facing the pinch of a gradual erosion of its traditional voter base of tribals — a substantial voter base. Things look rosy for the BJP-Shiv Sena combine in the region and the alliance is also likely to benefit from the gradual crumbling of the MNS bastion in Nashik.

Marathwada

The dust bowl of Maharashtra was part of the erstwhile Hyderabad princely state, which was incorporated into India in 1948. The region consists of Nanded, Hingoli, Parbhani, Beed, Latur, Osmanabad, Jalna and Aurangabad. One of the lesser-developed regions in the state, Marathwada is plagued with drought and remains the most backward region of Maharashtra. An active involvement of its workers in the struggle against the Nizam’s dominion saw the Congress entrenching itself in Marathwada. The presence of a substantial Dalit population in the region had also helped the party. The NCP, meanwhile, grew on the backing of the large Maratha population in the region. However, in the past few years, the dynamics have changed, with Maratha organisations with substantial clout in the region weaning away from the NCP. The desertions of leaders like NCP’s Jaydutt Kshirsagar and the BJP’s success in pinning down leaders like Ashok Chavan to save their own constituency has dimmed the opposition’s prospects in the region.

Vidarbha

Located in the eastern part of the state, the region is known for its cotton production. It consists of the districts of Buldhana, Akola, Amravati, Washim, Wardha, Nagpur, Bhandara, Gondiya, Gadchiroli, Chandrapur and Yavatmal. The region is termed by many as representative of the flawed agricultural and irrigation policies of the state. It has witnessed some of

the highest rates of farmer suicides in the state. There are also calls for the creation of a separate Vidarbha state. The BJP, which has been an active supporter of a separate Vidarbha, is likely to maintain its dominant position in the region.

Western Maharashtra

The grain bowl of Maharashtra and politically the most powerful region in the state. It consists of Kolhapur, Sangli, Satara, Solapur and Pune. The majority of the state’s chief ministers have come from the region and it is known as a strong base of Maharashtra’s most politically dominant community, the Marathas. The NCP, which derived most of its strength from the region, is, however, fighting a battle to maintain its relevance in the region. The NCP has been hit by defections and the BJP has made a concerted attempt to ensure that it neutralises the party in the region by poaching senior NCP figureheads.

Mumbai

The economic capital of the country has a fair scattering of an urbanised middle class and mercantile population who will be the deciding factor in the polls. Historically, the party which wins the most seats from Mumbai ends up forming the government. Keeping this in mind, both the BJP and the Shiv Sena have made a concerted attempt in increasing their presence in Mumbai. The Shiv Sena, which has deemed Mumbai to be its own pocket borough, is also fighting to increase its presence in the city. This election assumes special significance for the Sena because it may be the first time that a person from the Thackeray clan directly faces the electorate.

Konkan

The area bordering Mumbai is one of the most rapidly expanding areas of the country and has seen a large influx of migrants, who have set up bases in the region due to the increasing land prices of Mumbai. It contains the districts of Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg. The Konkan region has been a stronghold of the Shiv Sena. The loss of support for Narayan Rane in the region and exodus of regional leaders from the NCP, including its former state president, is likely to make the position of the Congress-NCP leaders a little precarious.