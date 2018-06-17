Maharashtra’s penalty tax waiver will benefit thousands, but it raises several questions

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis. (Express photo) Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis. (Express photo)

Earlier this month, the state government decided to waive off penalty tax, or shastikar in local parlance, with retrospective effect on illegal structures up to 600 square feet. The decision, which will be applicable to all illegal structures across Maharashtra, will benefit as many as 32,774 illegal structures in Pimpri-Chinchwad, where the demand for scrapping the penalty tax had first emerged, triggering protests by residents.

While a demand had been made for penalty tax on all illegal structures, which are being regularised, to be waived off, the government has extended the benefit only to those who have constructed illegal structures on 600 sqft land or less. Those who have constructed illegal structures on a plot of land measuring between 601 to 1,000 sqft will have to pay a penalty tax equal to 50 per cent of their property tax.

In Pimpri-Chinchwad, there are at least 19,258 illegal structures that have come up on land measuring between 601 sqft to 1,000 sqft. There will be no waiver on illegal structures constructed on land measuring 1,000 sqft and above, and Pimpri-Chinchwad has at least 17,915 illegal structures like that. Officials of the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) said there are as many as 4,86,715 illegal structures across Pimpri-Chinchwad. Of these, 3,13,085 are authorised structures and 1,73,488 are unauthorised structures.

Loss minimal, says PCMC

PCMC officials said they had started imposing the penalty tax on 69,947 illegal structures from 2012, though the state government had issued a directive on it years ago, in 2008. Since 2012, the PCMC has collected Rs 150 crore in penalty tax, but is yet to collect pending dues of Rs 450 crore. Therefore, the state government’s decision to waive penalty tax on illegal structures may cause PCMC a loss of crores.

However, PCMC Additional Municipal Commissioner Dilip Gawde said, “Those who fall in the less than 600 sqft category had to pay a very low property tax and penalty tax, “ he said.

Issue at the forefront

Waiving of penalty tax on illegal structures is an issue that has often been raised by political parties in the state. Shiv Sena had promised that it would get all illegal structures legalised once the party came to power. The party had even promised that the penalty tax would be fully waived.

Sena MPs Shrirang Barne and Shivajirao Adhalrao-Patil have also led agitations on the issue. From BJP, MLAs such as Laxman Jagtap and Mahesh Landge had led the campaign for legalising illegal structures and scrapping penalty tax. With politicians at the forefront, many residents refused to pay the penalty tax, while the PCMC remained a mere spectator, waiting for the government to act.

Not acceptable, say activists

The state cabinets’ decision to waive off penalty tax was announced by BJP’s Pimpri-Chinchwad unit president Laxman Jagtap. Jagtap claimed that the move was a victory for his party, which had “lived up to the promise” made during the 2014 Lok Sabha election and the civic elections in 2017. “Thousands of residents will benefit due to the move,” he claimed.

However, activist Maruti Bhapkar said the decision will “benefit the builder lobby, not ordinary citizens”. “Builders who have constructed 500 or 550 sqft flats… will benefit as these flats will get a full penalty tax waiver,” he said.

Bhapkar said he and other activists had demanded that illegal constructions should be legalised but stringent action should to be taken against all illegal constructions from now on.

He added that though the BJP was claiming victory, the PCMC administration had “acted against the interests of the residents of Pimpri-Chinchwad”. “Last year, the civic general body, which is led by the BJP, passed a resolution that penalty tax for structures, which had come up on land measuring between 600 sqft to 1,000 sqft land, should be waived. Though the GB passed the resolution, the civic administration did not send the same to the state government. So, the state government took the decision on its own. The BJP should explain to the residents of Pimpri-Chinchwad why the civic administration did not send the resolution to the state government,” he said.

PCMC Commissioner Shravan Hardikar said he had to scrap the GB resolution as it was against the government’s decision. “The state government had already issued a GR regarding penalty tax waiver on 600 sqft land and no waiver on 1,000 sqft land. Despite that, the GB had passed a resolution, which was against government regulations,” he said.

Now that the issue had become “clear, local residents will pay the penalty tax and get their structures regularised”, said the PCMC chief. “The process of regularisation had been slow as the penalty tax was pending. With the government taking this decision, we now expect the regularisation process to speed up,” he said.

Another activist, Shridhar Chalka, condemned the state government’s decision to waive the penalty tax. “The PCMC already has thousands of illegal structures in its areas, which are growing by the day. The latest move will embolden those eager to construct illegal structures. The government should not waive penalty tax, but reduce the amount of penalty…,” he said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App