MaharashtraFarmers whose loan dues exceed Rs 2 lakh not eligible for waiver

FOUR DAYS after the Maharashtra Cabinet approved farm loan waiver of up to Rs 2 lakh, the state cooperation department on Friday issued a government resolution (GR) stating that farmers with an outstanding amount of more than Rs 2 lakh as on September 30 will not be eligible for the waiver.

The Jyotirao Phule Farmer Loan Waiver Scheme is likely to benefit around 40 lakh farmers. It is estimated to put an additional burden of Rs 30,000 crore on the government.

According to the GR, farmers with a loan of up to Rs 2 lakh, taken between April 1, 2015 and March 31, 2019, and not repaid till September 30, 2019, will be eligible for the waiver, irrespective of their landholding. However, if the principal crop loan amount during this period, along with the interest, exceeds Rs 2 lakh, and has not been repaid by September, then those farmers will not be eligible for the waiver.

Several farmers’ leaders and Opposition BJP criticised the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress government, saying it has “betrayed” the farmers as a majority of them will not be able to get the benefit of the scheme due to this condition.

Dr Ajit Nawale, state general secretary of All India Kisan Sabha, claimed farmers have been betrayed. “By putting the condition of Rs 2 lakh, the government has betrayed farmers as many have now become ineligible. It has also excluded farmers who have repaid their loans regularly…”

