Maharashtra govt asks ACB to probe all 16 irrigation projects

The Maharashtra government has asked the anti-corruption bureau to investigate all 16 irrigation projects across the state where the violation of the rules has been ascertained in the last 15 years. The government took the decision following recommendations made by water management expert Madhav Chitale-led committee, which shortlisted 16 irrigation projects where violations have been established.

The projects are Bhima Ujjani (Solapur), Krishna Koyna (Sangli), Sina Middle Project (Ahmednagar), Bemble project (Yavatmal), Lower Painganag project (Yavatmal), Jigao (Buldhana), Kurhad Vadoda (Jalgaon), Sulwade (Dhule), Bodhwad Parisar (Jalgaon), Lower Tapi (Jalgaon), Muktai Nagar water irrigation scheme (Jalgaon), Manjara project (Latur), Vishnupuri Project (Nanded), Brahmangavan lift irrigation (Aurangabad), Urdhva Godavari project (Nashik), Krishna Marathwada project (Osmanabad) and (Beed).

According to Water Resources Minister Girish Mahajan, “The state government is not going to make any discrimination in shortlisting the projects which would be investigated or stayed. The Chitale committee has in writing stated that there are 16 irrigation works where some violations have been established. And the government needs to re-look at these projects and take proper action against those involved in the violations.”

Interestingly, to expedite the investigations, the ministry of water resources has deputed technical experts —chief executive engineer and deputy chief engineer rank in the ACB. The services of technical experts were essential to assist the investigating team, which is not very well versed with technicalities involved, in the irrigation works.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who led a campaign against multi-crore scam in irrigation projects when he was in opposition, said, “ Every case will be taken up on merit. The government will not interfere with any investigation.”

“The state government will not take any decision driven by political vendetta or personal prejudices. The investigation in the irrigation projects is being pursued partly in response to the directives from the court. And the projects which are subject to investigations were recommended by a special investigation team led by Madhav Chitale.”

In response to the court order, last December 2014, Fadnavis gave the nod for open inquiries against former deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar, former water resources minister Sunil Tatkare for irregularities in irrigation works in Konkan region.

Both Pawar and Tatkare have maintained that they have committed no wrongs in the irrigation projects.

