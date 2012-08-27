4 Railway police suspended for pushing passenger out of train

Maharashtra Home Minister R R Patil today ordered suspension of four Railway policemen who allegedly pushed a passenger out of a running train recently.

The victim Habbibullah Ataullah Khan had boarded a suburban train at Kurla to go to Tilak Nagar on August 18 when the four policemen beat him up and pushed him out of the running train.

Habbibullah was injured and being treated at the Sion hospital.

Based on his complaint,Wadala railway police have filed a case against policemen Shankar Patil,Siddhram Manganoor,Rahul Jedhe and Vijay Thakur.

Taking a serious note of the incident,Patil asked Railway Police Commissioner Prabhat Kumar to suspend the four policemen.

Habbibullah was travelling in the compartment meant for the handicapped. The four policemen who were in the same compartment demanded money from him. When he refused to pay,they beat him up and pushed him out of the train.

The Wadala railway police had arrested them on charges of extortion and attempt to murder on Sunday.

