33,729 cases settled in Nagpur Lok Adalat

Written by Agencies | Nagpur | Published: September 17, 2012 4:28:50 pm
As many as 33,729 out of the 45,000 cases were settled in a single day during the fourth ‘Maha Lok Adalat’ organised by the Nagpur District Legal Services Authority (DLSA).
There were 22,328 case pending litigation and about 22,982 cases before pre-litigation in the courts here.
Out of these,17,856 pre-litigation cases along with 15,873 criminal and 872 civil cases were settled amicably during the day-long lok adalat yesterday,official sources said adding that Rs 52.94 lakhs was recovered during the settlement.
For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App