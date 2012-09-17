33,729 cases settled in Nagpur Lok Adalat

As many as 33,729 out of the 45,000 cases were settled in a single day during the fourth ‘Maha Lok Adalat’ organised by the Nagpur District Legal Services Authority (DLSA).

There were 22,328 case pending litigation and about 22,982 cases before pre-litigation in the courts here.

Out of these,17,856 pre-litigation cases along with 15,873 criminal and 872 civil cases were settled amicably during the day-long lok adalat yesterday,official sources said adding that Rs 52.94 lakhs was recovered during the settlement.

