Maharashtra Zilla Parishad Election Results 2026 LIVE Updates: Over 68% turnout across 12 districts, vote counting to begin shortly

Maharashtra Zilla Parishad (ZP) Election Results 2026 LIVE Updates: Polling for 12 Zilla Parishads and 125 Panchayat Samitis across 12 districts in Maharashtra recorded a voter turnout of 68.28 per cent on Sunday and the counting of votes will take place today (February 9). Parbhani registered the highest turnout at 74.89 per cent, followed by Kolhapur at 74.45 per cent and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar at 72.69 per cent, while Ratnagiri recorded the lowest at 55.79 per cent.

A total of 7,438 candidates contested 731 Zilla Parishad and 1,462 Panchayat Samiti seats, with over 2 crore eligible voters. The electorate comprised 1,06,33,269 men, 1,01,86,965 women and 468 voters from other categories. As many as 25,471 polling stations were set up and around 1.28 lakh personnel deployed for election duty. The elections, originally scheduled for February 5, were postponed following the death of Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar in a plane crash and the subsequent declaration of state mourning.

Story continues below this ad Meanwhile, an incident was reported from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar during polling. A Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate allegedly tried to vandalise a booth set up by a BJP-backed rival in the Wadgaon Kolhati area after suspecting distribution of money. A video showed the Sena (UBT) nominee arguing and throwing a plastic chair. Police said no one was injured, no complaint was lodged, and polling continued peacefully. Live Updates

