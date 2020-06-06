Maharashtra: Yuva Sena writes to CBSE & CICSE boards, seeks cancellation of Class X, XII exams

Aaditya Thackeray. (File) Aaditya Thackeray. (File)

State minister Aaditya Thackeray-led Yuva Sena has written to the Council for Indian School Certificate of Examination (CICSE) and the Central Board of Secondary Examination (CBSE) demanding that the pending Class X and XII exams scheduled by the respective education boards be cancelled.

This comes days after the Yuva Sena wrote to UGC chairman seeking cancellation of final year exams of state universities, which was later upheld by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

On May 22, the CICSE had announced the rescheduled dates for conducting remaining Classes X and XII exams from July. CBSE was also scheduled to conduct the pending exams for 29 elective papers for Class XII from July 1.

“As we begin to emerge from the lockdown imposed due to the coronavirus pandemic, the risk of being infected with coronavirus still exists and there is no certainty as to when the situation will return to normalcy,” the Yuva Sena stated in the letter. It added, Class XII papers can be evaluated through alternate ways as per CBSE norms, while Class X results can be evaluated by CICSE on the basis of subjects for which exams have already been conducted.

When contacted, CICSE secretary Gerry Arathoon said he had not received the letter and refused to comment further.

Meanwhile, confusion persisted among students over the state university exams after Governor B S Koshyari, the chancellor of state universities, insisted that the exams must be conducted as per the Maharashtra Public Universities Act, 2016. A day after CM Uddhav

Thackeray announced the scrapping of all university exams this year, including final semester exams, Koshyari had objected to the decision.

The State Higher and Technical Education department has not clarified its stand on the matter yet.

