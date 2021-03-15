Maharashtra: Youth rapes minor girl in Dehugaon

A senior police officer said, “The accused has not been arrested yet. We conducted searches at his residence. He is on the run. Investigation is on.”

A minor girl was allegedly raped by a youth, who is currently on the run, near a company in Dehugaon. The victim’s mother lodged a first information report (FIR) on Sunday.

The police have identified the accused as Atish alias Bala, a 21-year-old resident of Dehugaon. He was booked under sections 376 AB of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and sections of the Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO).

Chavan took the girl on a scooter on the pretext of bringing water from a shop on Saturday, the police said. But he allegedly raped her behind some bushes near a company in Dehugaon and threatened her with further consequences if she spoke about the crime.

However, the girl told her mother, who then approached the police and lodged a rape complaint on Sunday evening. A senior police officer said, “The accused has not been arrested yet. We conducted searches at his residence. He is on the run. Investigation is on.”