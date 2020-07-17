Maharashtra youth ‘on way to meet Pakistani woman’ detained near Kutch border

BSF troops took action after they were alerted by the Crime Branch of Maharashtra Police and local Gujarat Police, regarding the presence of a missing person from Osmanabad in Dholavira of Kutch. BSF troops took action after they were alerted by the Crime Branch of Maharashtra Police and local Gujarat Police, regarding the presence of a missing person from Osmanabad in Dholavira of Kutch.

A 20-year-old man from Maharashtra was detained by a team of Border Security Force (BSF) on Thursday night at Rann of Kutch in Gujarat, about 1.5 kilometres from the Indo-Pak border. The youth was in a bid to cross the border, allegedly to meet a woman based in Karachi of Pakistan, officials said.

According to officials, Mohamad Zishan Siddiqui, a native of Khawaja Nagar in Osmanabad of Maharashtra, was apprehended by the BSF around 9 pm on Thursday from the Rann of Kutch, while he was walking in a dehydrated state towards the international border.

Officials said that when detained, Zishan claimed that he was trying to cross the border to meet a woman named Samra in Karachi of Pakistani with whom he was “in love with”. The duo was allegedly in contact through Facebook and Whatsapp.

BSF troops took action after they were alerted by the Crime Branch of Maharashtra Police and local Gujarat Police, regarding the presence of a missing person from Osmanabad in Dholavira of Kutch.

“On July 16, alert BSF troops apprehended a young Indian national about 1.5 kms short of Indo-Pak international border when he was attempting to cross over to Pakistan through Rann of Kutch area. On preliminary inquiry, he was identified as Siddiqui Mohamad Zishan. He was in a dehydrated state and revealed that he had gone unconscious for two hours in the Rann. PAN card, Adhaar card, ATM card of UCO Bank and a mobile phone were recovered from his possession. He revealed that he was in love with a girl named Samra from Shah Faisal Town in Karachi of Pakistan and both of them were in contact through Facebook and Whatsapp. He wanted to go to Pakistan and had used Google Maps for navigation (sic),” read an official release from the BSF headquarters in Gujarat.

According to Gujarat Police officials, Zishan had started from his home in Khwaja Nagar of Osmanabad on July 14 on his bike without informing any of his family members. Using Google Maps, Zishan reached Dholavira by July 16 and abandoned his bike near Fossil Park in Dholavira and then left for the border on foot.

According to Parixita Rathod, Superintendent of police, Kutch Gandhidham, he will be arrested and charged for entering a prohibited area.

“A missing persons complaint was filed by his family on July 14. He will be charged under the Criminal Law Amendment Act for entering a prohibited area and the FIR will be lodged at Rapar police station where he will be officially arrested. Our investigation is going on,” said Rathod.

