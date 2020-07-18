Maharashtra youth ‘on way to meet Pak woman’ detained near Kutch border

From Ahmednagar, he took a bike to reach Kutch. From Ahmednagar, he took a bike to reach Kutch.

A 20-year-old man who undertook a 1,200-km trip during the lockdown first on a bicycle and then on a bike from Osmanabad to Kutch in an attempt to cross over to Pakistan to meet his alleged Pakistani girlfriend was apprehended by the Border Security Force (BSF) on Thursday.

Zeeshan Siddiqui, a third-year mechanical engineering student, had left his home in Osmanabad to go to Pakistan to meet a woman friend with whom he is said to have come in contact through social media, police said.

Siddiqui first rode a bicycle to cover the 225-km distance from Osmanabad to Ahmednagar from where he took a motorbike to travel till Kutch in an attempt to cross the border, where he was apprehended by the BSF.

According to officials, Siddiqui was apprehended around 9 pm on Thursday from the Rann of Kutch, while he was walking in a dehydrated state towards the international border.

Siddiqui originally hails from Allahabad and has been staying with his parents and two sisters at Khaja Nagar area in Osmanabad. His father is a Maulana while his mother sells sarees. Officials from Osmanabad city police said that Siddiqui went missing on July 11.

His father said, “He had breakfast at 9.30 am during which he told us that the charger of his phone was not working. Around 9.45 am, he wore his jacket and left the house abruptly. We assumed he has gone to get a new charger.”

As he did not return, his father called him but his phone was switched off. His father then started dialling numbers of local politicians for help, who advised him to wait for a few hours. Eventually at 7 pm, his father along with friends went to the police station and lodged a missing report. For the next two days his father kept redialling his number but the phone remained switched off. His father then recalled that throughout the lockdown period Siddiqui would always be on his laptop.

“We live in a small room and I would sleep next to him. While I was thinking about him, I remembered he would always type something on his laptop till late hours,” said his father. When he asked him, Siddiqui would always respond that he was studying.

On Monday, his father took Siddiqui’s laptop to the police station and asked them to check its contents. “With the help of some experts, we went through his chats and realised he was in touch with a woman in Pakistan. It looked like they had fallen in love and as she called him, he went to meet her,” said his father.

Later when the Osmanabad police started investigating, they went through CCTV footage in which they found him riding a bicycle. As their investigation proceeded, the police realised he rode his bicycle till Ahmednagar after which he took a bike which he drove till Kutch. “His preliminary number was switched off but we managed to get his new number and we learnt that he was in Kutch,” said Osmanabad’s Superintendent of Police Raj Tilak Roushan, adding, “We then co-ordinated with them and simultaneously informed the security agencies as well.”

On Thursday evening, the Osmanabad police received a call from Kutch that his bike has been traced in the desert and a few hours later, they were informed that he has been apprehended by the BSF. Roushan said, “As soon as we got a call, we dispatched our team. They should return with him on Saturday.”

“On July 16, alert BSF troops apprehended a young Indian national about 1.5 km short of Indo-Pak international border when he was attempting to cross over to Pakistan through Rann of Kutch area… He was in a dehydrated state and revealed that he had gone unconscious for two hours in the Rann. PAN card, Aadhaar card, ATM card and a mobile phone were recovered from his possession. He revealed that he was in love with a girl in Karachi of Pakistan and both of them were in contact through Facebook and Whatsapp. He wanted to go to Pakistan and had used Google Maps for navigation (sic),” read an official release from the BSF headquarters in Gujarat.

Meanwhile, security agencies are also probing whether there had been attempts to radicalise the man. Anti Terrorism Squad, which is conducting a parallel probe, said Siddiqui received calls from multiple numbers from Pakistan. “If a girl had to reach out to him than she would have called from one number only, however we will question him and only after that we can reach a conclusion,” said an ATS source.

Roushan said, “Our preliminary investigations suggest he went to meet a girl with whom he fell in love. But we cannot rule out other possibilities.” Investigators said they are trying to get details on Siddiqui’s trip to Hyderabad early this year. He was away for a month. He had said he is going for a computer course.

This is not the first instance of a man trying to cross the border for the sake of love. In 2012, Hamid Ansari, a Mumbai resident, had slipped into Pakistan through the Afghanistan border to meet a girl. Ansari was arrested in Pakistan and returned to India after completing his prison sentence in 2018.

With inputs from Ahmedabad, Pune

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd