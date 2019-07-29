Maharashtra: Woman Naxal killed in encounter in Gadchiroli district

A woman Naxal was killed in an encounter with police in Maharashtra’s Gadchiroli district on Monday. The encounter with Naxalites happened around 11.30am in Fuser-Garanji forest in Potegaon area of the Gadchiroli tahsil.

Advertising

Later, a search operation conducted in the area led to the discovery of the body of the woman Naxal, a press note issued by Gadchiroli police stated. The identity of the deceased is yet to be established, it added.

“Four to five more Naxalites have probably been injured in the encounter,” police has claimed.

One 12 bore rifle and about 13 bags were also found on the spot.

The police suspect that the Naxalites, who fled the spot, could take refuge in nearby villages. It has been appealed to the people not to allow them to enter their villages.