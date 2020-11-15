Maharashtra: Woman dies after acid attack by partner, police launch search operation for accused

(Representational picture)

A 22-year-old woman, who was found abandoned in a pit with severe acid burn injuries and petrol burns in Beed district in Maharashtra on Saturday afternoon, succumbed to injuries in hospital on Sunday.

A probe has revealed that her 25-year-old partner, with whom she was travelling from Pune to Nanded district, allegedly threw acid on her and later tried to set her ablaze by dousing her with petrol before abandoning her in a pit in the early hours of Saturday. She was found by some local villagers hours later.

The police probe, based on a statement given by women before she died, has revealed that she and the man, identified as Avinash Rajure, had started from Pune on a bike to go to Nanded district, the victim’s native village.

Around 3 am on Saturday, they stopped at a secluded location in Yelamb Ghat area in Beed district. At this location, he threw acid on her and later attempted to set her ablaze by pouring petrol. He then left her with serious injuries in a pit, where she was found by some local residents around 2 pm Saturday. Subsequently, police were informed and she was rushed to a government hospital in Beed.

The woman had sustained around 60 per cent burn injuries and succumbed during the treatment on Sunday morning. The motive behind the brutal attack is being investigated. Police have come to know that the man and woman had been living together in Pune for a few months.

Beed district police have launched a search operation for the man and also alerted neighbouring jurisdictions. A case under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections for murder, acid attack has been registered at the Neknur police station in Beed.

