Maharashtra: Wardha lecturer set ablaze put on ventilator

At present, she has been ventilated with 80 per cent oxygen, whereas normally we breathe with 21 per cent oxygen. Blood pressure is maintained with the help of medicines. Her antibiotics had been escalated in view of anticipated risk of infection,” a medical bulletin issued by the hospital said. At present, she has been ventilated with 80 per cent oxygen, whereas normally we breathe with 21 per cent oxygen. Blood pressure is maintained with the help of medicines. Her antibiotics had been escalated in view of anticipated risk of infection,” a medical bulletin issued by the hospital said.

The condition of Ankita Pisudde, the lecturer from Hinganghat in Wardha district who was set ablaze by a jilted lover on Monday, deteriorated further on Saturday with doctors putting her on ventilator.

Pisudde, who had suffered 40 per cent burns, had suffered severe damage to her windpipe, causing her acute respiratory problem. Till Friday, she was being administered oxygen but on Saturday, the respiratory problems increased further, forcing doctors at the Orange City Hospital and Research Institute to put her on ventilator.

A medical bulletin issued by the hospital said, “Three session of debridement, burn dressings have been done. Nasogastric Tube insertion was also done for feeding. Her condition remains critical as she had respiratory distress and fluctuation in blood pressure. She was put on ventilator support as her oxygen levels in the blood significantly reduced in view of inhalation injury in lungs. At present, she has been ventilated with 80 per cent oxygen, whereas normally we breathe with 21 per cent oxygen. Blood pressure is maintained with the help of medicines. Her antibiotics had been escalated in view of anticipated risk of infection.”

Asked if the damage to the windpipe could be corrected by surgery, hospital Director Anup Marar said, “No, it has to heal naturally.” Asked how many days will she would be on ventilator, Marar said it was not possible to say.

The Hinganghat police, meanwhile, on Saturday took accused Vikesh Nagrale to the local court at the expiry of his police custody remand. The court sent him to magisterial custody.

Earlier, Home Minister Anil Deshmukh had announced that medical expenses for the teacher was will be borne by the state government. Deshmukh had also accompanied Dr Sunil Keswani, a specialist from the Navi Mumbai-based National Burns Centre, to the Orange City Hospital and Research Centre in Nagpur, to check Pisudde.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.