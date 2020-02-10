Maharashtra woman lecturer set on fire by jilted lover succumbs to injuries

After the woman was set on fire on February 3 leading to public outrage, the Home Minister announced that the case would be tried in a fast-track court. (Representational) After the woman was set on fire on February 3 leading to public outrage, the Home Minister announced that the case would be tried in a fast-track court. (Representational)

A 24-year old lecturer, who was set ablaze by a jilted lover on February 3 in Maharashtra’s Wardha district, succumbed to injuries on Monday morning.

A medical bulletin issued by Orange City Hospital and Research Centre confirmed that Ankita Pisudde from Hinganghat could not be revived and was declared dead at 6.55 am.

“At around 4 am on February 10, the patient had deteriorating oxygen level in the blood in spite of ventilator support with maximum oxygen since night with decreasing urine output and reduction in blood pressure. The patient was immediately attended by on-duty doctors and intensivists who provided immediate resuscitation measures. Around 6.30 am she had bradycardia and in spite of prolonged cardio-pulmonary resuscitation, patient couldn’t be revived and was declared dead at 6.55 am,” a bulletin released by the hospital read.

“The probable cause of death was septicemic shock in the patient of 35 pc grade 3 deep dermal burns with inhalational injury,” it added.

The incident last week had led to a public outrage, prompting the Home Minister to announce that the case would be tried in a fast-track court.

“Around 7 am Monday, the accused, Vikesh Nagrale, accosted the woman near a bus stop in Hinganghat. He doused her with petrol and set her on fire,” Wardha’s Superintendent of Police Basavraj Teli had said.

Nagrale, who had fled the scene of crime, was later nabbed from Takalghat village and charged under IPC Sections 307 (attempt to murder) and 326 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means), Teli said.

Both the woman and the accused are residents of Wardha district.

Hinganghat Police Inspector S M Bandiwar said prima facie it seems that Nagrale’s advances were rejected by the woman. “On Monday morning, she had reached Hinganghat from Daroda by bus and was walking along the road when Nagrale intercepted her.”

The accused, Bandivar said, is married and has a daughter. He said that three months ago, the victim’s father had reportedly warned Nagrale to not trouble his daughter. “The woman’s family had not lodged any police complaint against Nagrale at that time,” he said.

