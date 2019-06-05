Maharashtra: Vikhe Patil resigns from Congress, likely to join BJP

Senior Congress leader Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil on Tuesday resigned from the Congress, setting the stage for formally joining the BJP next week. Former minister and Congress’ Abdul Sattar also tendered his resignation from the party, following in the footsteps of Vikhe Patil. Both tendered their resignations to Speaker of the State Legislature Assembly Haribhau Bagde.

Advertising

Although Vikhe Patil’s resignation from the Congress was a foregone conclusion, it has set the process for other disenchanted Congress members to look for an alternative in the BJP ahead of the crucial Assembly elections. The Assembly elections in Maharashtra are scheduled in September-October this year. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has already received feelers from at least eight Congress-NCP members eager to join the BJP, sources said.

“I had already submitted my resignation as Opposition leader last month. Today, I resigned from the Congress. I am not averse to joining the BJP. A formal decision on both time and place will be decided by Fadnavis,” Vikhe Patil told The Indian Express. On the possibility of his induction in the Maharashtra Cabinet, he said, “It’s solely the jurisdiction of the chief minister. I have not imposed any condition.”

“I have always practised developmental politics, which is in larger well-being of the people. I have reasons to believe that my new innings will help me take my development work forward,” he added.

The resignation of Sattar, who is a close aide of state Congress president Ashok Chavan, has also created a flutter in the party. “There are eight to ten MLAs who are eagerly waiting to resign from the Congress and join the BJP,” he claimed.