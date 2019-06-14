Maharashtra: Vayu scare recedes but heavy rains continue

A day after cyclone Vayu passed the Maharashtra coastline, and the India Meteorological Department (IMD) lifted its warnings for Mumbai, a 29-year-old man drowned in the sea off the Bandra shore on Thursday.

The Bihar native was spotted walking alone into the sea near Bandra Bandstand on Thursday afternoon. The Bandra police has registered an accidental death report, and is attempting to contact his family.

The deceased identified as Mitunkumar Brahmaprasad Kariyar (29) was spotted by a passerby walking into the sea at around 2.30 pm on Thursday. According to police, the passerby attempted to rescue him and later raised an alarm when Kariyar had walked deep into the sea and could not be spotted.

According to civic officials, his body was swept back by waves on Bandra shore an hour later. Kariyar was a native of Pokharia district in Bihar. The police found an Aadhaar card, PAN card and a State Bank of India card in his pocket.

He was rushed to Bandra Bhabha hospital where he was declared dead. Police officers said they are also inquiring if Kariyar committed suicide.

On Thursday, the city witnessed intense rain showers in and around Chembur and parts of Western suburbs, and lighter showers in other parts of the city. Till 6 pm, the western suburbs had recorded 7.4 mm and eastern suburbs 10.5 mm rainfall. The IMD recorded rainfall of 3.2 mm in Colaba and 9.8 mm in Santacruz, a drop from 19 mm and 15 mm since Wednesday when heavy showers were witnessed due to cyclone Vayu. Humidity remained high 92 per cent in Colaba on Thursday.

According to civic officials, on Thursday at least 84 complaints of tree or branch fall was received by BMC.

According to weather portal Skymet, the Southwest Monsoon is estimated to reach Mumbai by the weekend, even as light showers will continue for next two days.