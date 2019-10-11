Maharashtra varsity expels six scholars who wrote letter to PM Modi over lynching

Six scholars of Wardha’s Mahatma Gandhi Antarrashtriya Hindi Vishwavidyalaya (MGAHV) were expelled Friday for “violating election code of conduct and interfering in the administration of justice” by organising a group sit-in. The scholars had initially written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi protesting against the culture of mob-lynching, Kashmir and several other issues.

A notice dated October 9, issued by Acting Registrar Rajeshwar Singh mentions the names of scholars as M.Phil scholars Chandan Saroj, Pankaj Wela, PhD scholar Neeraj Kumar, Rajesh Sarthi, Rajneesh Ambedkar and Vaibhav Pimpalkar, who is pursuing a diploma in Women’s Studies.

The scholars in a Facebook post under the banner All India Students Association (AISA), claimed that they were victimised for writing the letter to PM Modi. Citing exampled of Tabrez Ansari’s killers being freed, BJp leaders Swami Chinmayanand and Kuldip Sengar being shielded in rape cases and PSUs being closed down, the post read, “Six students of MGAHV have been suspended for writing a letter to PM Modi against mob lynching, sellout of PSUs, silencing of Kashmir, shielding of rape accused leaders and murder of democracy in the country under Modi regime.”

Claiming to be from socially marginalised sections, they further said, “Dalits were jailed for Bheema-Koregaon violence while right-wing goons masterminds are roaming free, human rights activists were jailed, Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad and other processors were jailed in Ravidas temple case. When the government decided to side with the assaulters and corporate looters, it is the responsibility of the people to speak out and the students of MGAHV were precisely doing that,” they say.

Demanding that the suspension letter be withdrawn immediately, AISA said, “Freedom of expression of the students can not be curtailed by the administration. We call upon all to rise up in protest against the vindictive action against the students. Sedition and suspension can’t hide the truth of today’s regime. Thousand more will speak out. AISA demands that the suspension letter must be withdrawn immediately.”

Acting Vice-Chancellor Krishnakumar Singh told The Indian Express, “The action was taken in view of the prohibition in force against group sit-in during the period of model code of conduct for Maharashtra Assembly Election. Our letter is very clear on the matter.”

Chandan Suraj, one of the six expelled scholars, said that they pleaded with the administration that it was not unconstitutional to write to the prime minister and there can not be a code of conduct inside the campus. “We had announced on our FB page that we were going to write a letter to the prime minister to protest against all those things, a few days ago. Some students told us that the administration was saying it can not be done without their permission. So, on October 7, we had given them a letter. They denied permission mentioning the reason that our letter didn’t have a date on it. They didn’t mention anything about the code of conduct.”

He further added that when about 100-odd students were holding a dharna near the gate, on October 9, the Acting Registrar, Acting V-C KK Singh and Procter came spoke to them in a “very rude and threatening manner.”

The scholars, however, went ahead and posted the letter to Modi on October 10.

“They issued this suspension letter selectively against three Dalit and three OBC students when there were many upper-caste students too in solidarity with us,” Chandan said.