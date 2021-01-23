Maharashtra: Vaccination centres to increase from 285 to 511 from Monday

STARTING MONDAY, Maharashtra will increase the total number of vaccination centres from 285 to 511 and also extend the vaccination drive to five days a week instead of four days across the state.

The state is planning to complete the delivery of the vaccine’s first dose to the 7.58 lakh health workers by February

“We will be scaling up to over 500 centres immediately. Districts will be asked to increase numbers as per need,” said N Ramaswamy, director, National Health Mission, Maharashtra.

State officials said by February 12, the first dose has to be given to all health workers. From January 25 onwards, data of frontline workers will be uploaded on Co-WIN portal, the digital platform used to record countrywide Covid-19 immunisation.

On Thursday, Maharashtra received 8.39 lakh doses of Covishield and began distribution process immediately to nine regional vaccine storage facilities.

Mumbai received 1.25 lakh doses. For 7.58 lakh health workers, the state needs over 17.1 lakh doses, including scope of 10 per cent wastage. On January 12, Maharashtra had received a batch of 9.83 lakh vaccine doses. Along with the second batch, there are over 18 lakh doses, more than enough to give two doses to health workers.

On Friday, Maharashtra recorded 21,610 immunisations, which is 76.2 per cent of total health workers scheduled for vaccination. Mumbai’s performance improved significantly with 92 per cent (3,539) of those scheduled for inoculation stepping up for a jab in their arms. Across the state, eight cases of minor adverse events were noted, two of them were reported from Mumbai.

Most districts were able to achieve more than 60 per cent turnout of health workers for vaccination.

In Chandrapur, district health officer Dr Raj Gehlot said each health worker, scheduled for the day, reached out to the nearest vaccination centre. In Gadchiroli, free transport to vaccination centre was provided on Friday to increase turnout.

In Mumbai, senior doctors in hospitals are taking the shot to encourage nurses and junior doctors.

State officials said they were waiting to streamline the use of Co-WIN app before expanding the number of centres in the state. Until now, 285 centres were selected for vaccination. They are likely to be increased to 511 from Monday.

Dr Gehlot said, in a meeting on Friday, districts were directed to increase their resources to set up more vaccination centres. “We have 20,000 doses. By Saturday or Sunday, we will receive 16,000 more doses. From Monday, we will be ready with 11 centres, up from four,” Gehlot added.

Suresh Kakani, additional municipal commissioner in Mumbai, said BMC will hold a review meeting on Saturday to finalise the scale up in centres. “Currently we are running only one shift, if we run two shifts, we can immunise 14,400 health workers in a day. We will plan for the next week,” he said.

In Mumbai, there are 10 centres with 40 vaccinators at presentl.

State officials said except for Tuesdays and Sundays, vaccination will be undertaken on all days a week. A vaccine’s shelf life is six months, and a vial has to be used within six hours once opened.

Director of Family Welfare at Directorate of Health Services Dr Archana Patil said, “Several issues regarding Co-WIN have been sorted. District officials can now open more sites for vaccination to speed up the process.”