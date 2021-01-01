Maharashtra: Use of medical oxygen down by 50% in state

Daily medical oxygen requirement has dipped from 800 to 900 metric tonne in September – when Maharashtra saw a peak in Covid-19 cases – to less than 400 metric tonne at present.

“Medical oxygen requirement has reduced in the last four months. But the consumption is still double of what it was in pre-Covid India,” said Saket Tiku, president of All India Industrial Gases Manufacturers’ Association.

He added that across India, since March, daily medical oxygen demand first grew from 750 to 800 metric tonne to over 2,500 metric tonne by September, and dipped to 1,700 to 1,800 metric tonne this month.

Maharashtra saw a similar curve – rising from 350 to 400 metric tonne before the pandemic to 850 to 900 metric tonne by September. Now, the demand is less than 400 metric tonne per day.

In September, the state had capped industrial use of oxygen at 20 per cent of the total production to allow treatment of Covid-19 patients.

The state then had over 3 lakh active cases, of which, 10 per cent required oxygen. Those critical needed up to 40 to 60 litres of oxygen per minute.

Dr Akash Khobragade, Medical Superintendent of St George’s hospital – a 220-bed dedicated Covid-19 hospital – said that two factors have led to the reduction in oxygen use. “The number of cases and the severity of infections have reduced. We hardly get patients who come gasping for oxygen like before. The percentage of Covid-19 patients needing oxygen has reduced,” he added.

Maharashtra’s active caseload has reduced from over 3 lakh to less than 60,000 in the last four months. Instead of the daily refilling of 10,000 litres of oxygen in tanks at the hospital, Khobragade now requires refilling every three to four days.

He added that eventually the hospital’s use for oxygen may come down to zero once the cases fizzle out. The reduction in oxygen requirement has allowed suppliers to resume supply to industries.

India’s big oxygen manufacturers are Inox Air Products, Linde India, Goyal MG Gases and National oxygen. In October, Air Liquide also began production of oxygen in Maharashtra.

An official from Inox Air Products said that 50 per cent of their supply now goes to industries as hospitals no longer require daily supply. “But a hospital has to exhaust its supply. It cannot store oxygen for a prolonged period, say weeks or months. After 20 to 25 days, oxygen starts to leak and evaporate,” the official added.

In Mumbai, Additional Municipal Commissioner Suresh Kakani said that BMC plans to keep oxygen tanks in all jumbo Covid-19 facilities filled to capacity in preparation of a possible second surge in cases.

“The plan is to take a call by January end. We may continue our Covid-19 centres till February just in case a second wave comes. We are prepared for any eventuality,” said state Epidemiologist Dr Pradeep Awate.

He added that the new oxygen tanks created in district hospitals during the pandemic can be kept empty for long periods. “It is not that oxygen use is down to zero. It is still being used although it is taking longer for tanks to get exhausted,” he added.