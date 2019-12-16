Maharashtra Assembly Day 1: Wearing ‘Mi Pan Savarkar’ caps, BJP leaders demand debate on Rahul Gandhi’s remark

Devendra Fadnavis along with other BJP leaders speaks to mediapersons after the Session. (Photo: Twitter/@Dev_Fadnavis) Devendra Fadnavis along with other BJP leaders speaks to mediapersons after the Session. (Photo: Twitter/@Dev_Fadnavis)

The first day of the Maharashtra Assembly’s Winter Session was marred by Opposition BJP vociferously demanding a discussion on Rahul Gandhi’s remarks on VD Savarkar, forcing an adjournment.

Both Houses started with a recitation of Vande Mataram followed by a reading of the Preamble to the Constitution — the latter a first in the Assembly’s history.

The BJP, led by Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis, had come to the House wearing saffron caps that said ‘Mi Pan Savarkar (I too am Savarkar)’.

Legislative Assembly

Speaker Nana Patole first took up congratulatory resolutions in honour of Justice Sharad Bobde on his becoming the Chief Justice of India. Many, including Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Fadnavis, spoke in glowing terms about Bobde, who hails from Nagpur. Fadnavis mentioned that V D Savarkar had stayed with the Bobdes during his Nagpur visit.

Also Read | Post Rahul Gandhi’s jibe, Sena says ‘Savarkar nation’s idol, no compromise on that’

After this, as the Speaker got on with the next item in the day’s business, Fadnavis sought to move an adjournment motion for discussion on Rahul Gandhi’s remark on Savarkar.

Rahul Gandhi had recently refused to give in to the BJP’s demand of an apology over his ‘rape in India’ comment, saying his “name was Rahul Gandhi, not Rahul Savarkar“.

Patole rejected Fadnavis’s request, which led to angry reactions from Opposition benches. Fadnavis persisted, and tried speaking about the sacrifices made by Savarkar. Patole, however, asked for references made by Fadnavis on Savarkar to be omitted from official records.

As finance minister Jayant Patil tabled a supplementary demand for the year 2018-19 and rural development minister Chhagan Bhujbal placed a Bill proposing an amendment in rural local body polls, the Opposition continued sloganeering. Patole then adjourned the House for 10 minutes.

After the House reassembled, the Speaker took up condolence resolutions for late Manikrao Sabane from Wardha and Ashok Tapgir from Pune, both former members of the House. This virtually forced the Opposition to fall in line. After several members spoke in the honour of the two departed leaders, Patole adjourned the House for the day.

After the Session, Fadnavis spoke to mediapersons, where he took a dig at the Shiv Sena. “I can’t understand this desperation for power. When the Speaker was saying that my praise of Savarkar won’t go on record, nobody protested,” the BJP leader said.

Legislative Council

The Legislative Council, too, took up congratulatory resolutions for Justice Bobde’s elevation as CJI. It also elected Pravin Darekar of the BJP as Leader of the Opposition. Darekar sought a discussion on Rahul Gandhi’s remark,

with Opposition MLCs marching into the well of the House, raising slogans against the Congress leader and demanding an apology from him. Council Chairman Ramraje Nimbalkar, however, asked the protesting members to go back to their seats.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App