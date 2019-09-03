Maharashtra: Unperturbed by defections, NCP says it has enough firepower

Despite two more of it leaders walking into the BJP, and talks that more were likely to join, the NCP on Monday insisted that these desertions will not have any bearing on the rank and file of the party. The NCP said it had enough firepower capable of holding the party together to take on the challenge during the upcoming Assembly elections.

“Let them leave those who want to… All those are actually cowards. They are afraid of losing the elections,” said Nawab Malik, senior NCP leader and national spokesperson.

The party said those who were leaving were entangled in “some legal issues” and were, therefore, seeking a blanket of protection from the ruling BJP-Shiv Sena.

On Sunday, two NCP leaders, former Kolhapur MP Dhananjay Mahadik and Osmanabad MLA Rana Jagjitsinh Patil joined the BJP in the presence of party president Amit Shah in Solapur.

The BJP, however, said it will not intervene in any legal issues of the newcomers. “The law will take its own course. We will not intervene in any legal issues that the newcomers are involved in,” said BJP spokesperson Keshav Upadhyaye.

At a press conference in Pune on July 28, NCP chief Sharad Pawar had openly said the country was witnessing an unprecedented degree of misuse of investigating agencies at the hands of state and central governments to coerce leaders from opposition parties to join the BJP ahead of the state elections.

NCP MP Vandana Chavan alleged that the state government had been vindictive towards the opposition leaders. “It is using unfair means against the opposition leaders. It threatens them of action if they refuse to join,” she said. Chavan said the NCP had seen leaders quitting, but this was the first time such an exodus was being witnessed. “It is true that the party is in the midst of heavy defection but the party has strong leaders who will carry it forward,” she said.

Malik said the party was deliberating upon developing new leadership. “We are not thinking of those leaving the party. We are thinking of developing strong leadership out of those with us. We have young leaders who are capable of holding the party together,” he said. He cited the example of Shirur MP Amol Kolhe, who has managed to draw massive crowds through his Shiv Swarajya Yatra.

Chavan said speculations that the NCP chief was rattled by the mass defections were untrue. She said she spoke to Pawar a week ago. “He did not sound even a bit disturbed by the defections. In fact, he told me that we need to gear up for the forthcoming elections. He too said we need to hold a meet and discuss candidates,” Chavan added.