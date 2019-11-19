Maharashtra: Unlikely to get central assistance, state taps into contingency fund

Even as spells of unseasonal rain have caused damages amounting to about Rs 10,000 crore, officials said that the state government might not receive central aid to compensate farmers for their losses. Estimates suggest that crops were damaged on 93.89 lakh hectares of land, impacting 1.04 crore farmers.

Government sources cited technical reasons for the likely denial of central aid. The National Disaster Response Fund has defined natural calamities where it can extend relief assistance to states, which include cyclones, droughts, earthquakes, fires, floods, tsunamis, hailstorms, landslides, avalanches, cloud bursts, pest attacks and cold waves.

While cyclonic disturbances in the Arabian Sea and revival of the monsoon as it withdrew led to post-monsoon rain towards the end of October, sources said it will be difficult to qualify unseasonal rain as a natural disaster.

The state government has thus decided to meet the expense by tapping into Maharashtra’s Contingency Fund (CF), and then raise supplementary grants to recoup the expenditure. About Rs 5,000 crore in supplementary grants are expected.

With President’s Rule imposed in the state, Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari will have to seek the Parliament’s permission to draw from the CF, and then secure Parliament’s nod for the supplementary grants.

Earlier, on November 16, Koshyari had announced relief of Rs 8,000 per hectare up to two hectares for agricultural kharif crops and Rs 18,000 per hectare up to two hectares for horticulture/perennial crops.

With Koshyari taking steps to begin disbursement of compensation, funds to farmers are likely to be released from Tuesday onwards, said officials.

Sources also said a central team is expected to visit the state later this week to assess the damage.