Maharashtra: Under Prakash Ambedkar’s leadership, new political alliance to contest Lok Sabha polls

Prakash Ambedkar (centre) at a press conference in Pune on Wednesday. Express Prakash Ambedkar (centre) at a press conference in Pune on Wednesday. Express

Representatives of various Dalit groups, backward classes and tribes have launched the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA), a political alliance under the leadership of Dalit leader Prakash Ambedkar, to contest all 48 seats across Maharashtra in the Lok Sabha election next year.

In a press conference held in Pune, Ambedkar said the VBA was formed during a meeting on Tuesday, which was attended by him, advocate Vijay More, Padma Shri Lakshman Mane, Haribhau Bhade, Professor Kisan Chavan and others. “The VBA aims to give a chance to those from deprived classes who never got representation in Lok Sabha. VBA will form an alliance with any progressive political party that will agree to give two tickets each to representatives from nomadic tribes, Dhangar community, Mali community, other backward classes (OBCs) and Muslim community,” said Ambedkar.

“We will start a statewide tour from Kolhapur from June 27 and also hold a few conferences at various cities to focus on issues such as minimum support price for farmers, a scheme providing mandatory support to farmers during droughts, employment opportunities beyond IT sector…,” said Ambedkar.

He added, “We see commercialisation of education… but the Constitution has put the responsibility of education on the government. So, we will discuss our plans regarding the choice of education. Also, we will talk about steps to be taken to unite the masses.” The Dalit leader said the VBA would work towards “taking democracy to the last person in society”.

On whether the VBA will support the Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party during the Lok Sabha election, Ambedkar said, “Our doors are open for any progressive political party, which will agree to our terms and conditions… It seems that the Congress is not ready to learn from its experiences…The winning process of the Congress has stopped. It is important to look at the role of regional parties, who have the capacity to tackle the BJP and RSS in all states during the Lok Sabha election”.

