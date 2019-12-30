Maharashtra: Uddhav Thackeray to expand Cabinet today, Ajit Pawar to return as Dy CM

Preparations outside Vidhan Bhavan in Mumbai prior to the cabinet expansion. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran) Preparations outside Vidhan Bhavan in Mumbai prior to the cabinet expansion. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran)

A little over a month after he broke ranks to ally with the BJP, NCP leader Ajit Pawar will return as Maharashtra’s Deputy Chief Minister on Monday, when the much-awaited first Cabinet expansion of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress government finally takes place.

Preparations for the swearing-in ceremony, which will take place at the Vidhan Bhavan premises, kept the official machinery busy on Sunday, even as the leadership of the three parties were locked in intense deliberations over finalisation of the names of those who are to be inducted into the government.

While NCP president Sharad Pawar convened a meeting of senior party legislators at his residence in South Mumbai, the Congress high command summoned state party president Vijay (Balasaheb) Thorat in Delhi for finalisation of names. In the evening, Pawar is also understood to have held discussions with Thackeray.

After the Devendra Fadnavis-led government, propped up by Ajit Pawar, collapsed within 80 hours, the three parties had come together to form the government on November 28. But while Thackeray and six others ministers — two from each party —were sworn in that day, differences between the parties over allocation of portfolios had delayed the Cabinet expansion.

With the Shiv Sena offering the key Home portfolio to the NCP, sources said the Congress had been pushing for the allotment of one of the three portfolios — Cooperative, Rural Development or Agriculture. While the NCP has bagged the first two, the third is with the Sena at present. Sources said there is also some discontentment among the smaller allies — including the Swabhimaani Shetkari Sanghathana, Peasants and Workers Party, Samajwadi Party — for not being consulted regarding the expansion.

According to the power-sharing formula arrived at between the three parties, the Sena, with 56 MLAs, will hold the CM’s post besides 14 other ministerial berths. The NCP, with 54 MLAs, has bagged the Deputy CM’s position and 16 ministerial berths, while the Congress, with 44 MLAs, will hold the Assembly Speaker’s post and 12 ministerial positions.

Explained Booster dose Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will be hoping that the Cabinet expansion gives his month-old government much-needed momentum. Differences between the three parties — Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress — over portfolio allocation have meant that the government has so far been in slow gear mode and has done little besides reviewing decisions and policies of the previous regime.

While Ajit Pawar is likely to be given the Home portfolio, sources confirmed the Housing portfolio, which the Sena had been eying in exchange of Home, will remain with the NCP.

Thorat confirmed that the Congress will likely fill up all 10 ministerial positions it has been offered. With the least ministerial berths, it has been striving hard to strike a regional and caste balance. For the Congress, former CM Ashok Chavan, Amit Deshmukh (both Marathwada), Vijay Wadettiwar, Yashomati Thakur, Sunil Kedar (Vidarbha), Sangram Thopte, Satej Patil and Vishwajeet Kadam (Western Maharashtra), KC Padvi (North Maharashtra), and Amin Patel/Varsha Gaikwad (Mumbai) are likely to be inducted.

Besides Ajit, the NCP is likely to induct Dilip Walse Patil, Hasan Mushrif, Balasaheb Patil, and Dattatray Bharne (all Western Maharashtra), Anil Deshmukh, Dr Rajendra Shingane (Vidarbha), Jitendra Awhad and Nawab Malik (Mumbai Metropolitan Region), Dhananjay Munde and Rajesh Tope (Marathwada), Aditi Tatkare (Konkan), Dr Kiran Lahamte (North Maharashtra).

For the Sena, names of Anil Parab, Ravindra Waikar, Sunil Prabhu (all Mumbai), Bhaskar Jadhav, Uday Samant (Konkan), Shamburaje Desai, Prakash Abitkar (Western Maharashtra), Abdul Sattar, Sanjay Shirsat /Tanaji Sawant (Marathwada), Ashish Jaiswal, Sanjay Raimulkar and Bacchu Kadu (Vidarbha), Gulabrao Patil, Dada

Bhuse (North Maharashtra), and Pratap Sarnaik (Thane) are in contention.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App