Uddhav Thackeray swearing-in: PM Modi, Sonia Gandhi invited; see full list here

All senior leaders of Congress, including Sonia Gandhi, Manmohan Singh, Rahul Gandhi, Congress CMs, have been invited.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray, former prime minister Manmohan Singh and Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi are among the 800 dignitaries who have been invited for the swearing-in ceremony of Maharashtra chief minister-designate Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday. The event is scheduled for 6.40 pm at Shivaji Park in Dadar.

Leaders of the Sena, Congress and NCP said attempts are on to put up a show of unity of non-BJP parties at Shivaji Park. All senior leaders of Congress, including Sonia Gandhi, Manmohan Singh, Rahul Gandhi, Congress CMs, have been invited. Aaditya Thackeray was in Delhi Wednesday where he met Sonia Gandhi and Manmohan Singh.

Shiv Sena MP Aaditya Thackeray met Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi in Delhi on Wednesday. (Twitter/AUThackeray)

Leaders from other parties such as TDP’s Chandrababu Naidu, JD(S)’s H D Deve Gowda, TMC’s Mamata Banerjee, SP’s Mulayam Singh Yadav, BSP’s Mayawati have also been invited. DMK leader M K Stalin and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal have also been invited.

It is noteworthy to mention that barring Gowda and Mulayam, the same opposition leaders were invited for the swearing-in ceremony of former Karnataka chief minister H D Kumaraswamy even though the JD(S) had fought the Assembly elections without any pre-poll alliance.

Former prime minister Manmohan Singh with Sena MP Aaditya Thackeray in Delhi on Wednesday. (Twitter/AUThackeray)

“More than 40,000 chairs will be placed at Shivaji Park for the swearing-in ceremony today. Arrangements are being made for 800 dignitaries who will come from across the state and country. Around 800 farmers from across the state will also be there and separate arrangements are being made for them,” said Pratap Sarnaik, Sena legislator from Thane.

Around 80,000 people are expected at the swearing-in ceremony.

