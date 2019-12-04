Maharashtra: Uddhav reviews ongoing infra projects in marathon meeting

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray held a marathon meeting on Tuesday to review the ongoing infrastructure projects in the state.

During the meeting, Thackeray was given a presentation on several projects, including the Mumbai Metro, Mumbai Trans-Harbour Link, Navi Mumbai international airport and Mumbai-Nagpur Samruddhi Corridor. Several big ticket projects are in different phases of development in Mumbai and its surrounding regions. These include seven Metro rail lines, a coastal road, a sea link, a super communication highway till Nagpur and a high-speed rail line till Ahmedabad, popularly known as the bullet train.

Soon after taking over, Thackeray had called for a review of the bullet train project and put Metro car shed project work in Aarey on hold. Before the elections, the Shiv Sena had made its opposition to the felling of trees in Aarey Colony a prestige issue. The previous government had, however, gone ahead with the project. With the Sena taking over the reins of the state, there is a fear that the party would go after bureaucrats who had taken a contrarian stand on the projects that the Sena was opposing.

“There has been no order issued to halt any ongoing infrastructure project. Since the state government is reviewing the situation, no decision has been taken regarding the bullet train project as well. The only stay order issued is for construction of car shed on Aarey land in Mumbai for Metro-3 line,” Thackeray said.

He added that his government would not create hurdles in any infrastructure project, but maintained there was a need to prioritise them based on available funds and resultant benefits to people. “None of the projects will be stalled…,” Thackeray said.

He also assured the bureaucrats that they don’t have to worry about funding of the projects or other issues related to the project. He said the government was in favour of development and supported all infrastructure projects. He added that a review of these projects will help his government expedite them.