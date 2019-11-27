Uddhav Thackeray to become CM, swearing-in at Shivaji Park tomorrow

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray will be the new Chief Minister of Maharashtra, heading a party-led government that will include allies NCP and Congress.

Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari Tuesday night invited Uddhav Thackeray to take the oath of office and secrecy at 6.40 pm on Thursday at the Shivaji Park in Dadar after he received a letter from the Maha Vikas Aghadi which stated it had the support of 166 MLAs.

“You may send me the list enjoys the majority support in assembly within the period of 7 days i.e. December 3,” the letter from the Governor stated.

The Governor also noted that since Uddhav is not a member of the Maharashtra Assembly or Council, he will need to become a member of the state legislature within six months of taking oath as Chief Minister.

Earlier, after the fall of the Devendra Fadnavis government, the Maha Vikas Aghadi of the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress staked claim to form the government, choosing Thackeray as leader of the alliance and their Chief Ministerial nominee.

NCP state president Jayant Patil said: “We have met the Governor along with the alliance partners and submitted letters of support, requesting the Governor to invite Uddhav Thackeray to take oath as Chief Minister.”

Uddhav Thackeray, on his part, thanked Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, her party and the NCP while taking a swipe at the BJP. “I feel regret and surprise about one thing — the people with whom we had allied for 30 years didn’t trust me, but the people against whom we fought for 30 years showed trust in my leadership. I have learnt today what I gained and what I lost.”

“Three parties of different ideologies have come together, keeping trust in each other and giving a new direction to the country,” he said. Without naming Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said, “After forming the government, I will go and meet elder brother in Delhi.”

He also thanked the MLAs of the Maha Vikas Aghadi after a resolution passed unanimously named him as their Chief Minister choice. The resolution was proposed by Jayant Patil and seconded by Balasaheb Thorat of the Congress.

“Fadnavis’s statement at today’s press conference that nothing had been decided on the CM post pained me a lot. I am ready to speak on any issue at any time. Those who came to Matoshree went on to speak lies outside. Is this their respect for Matoshree? I will not support lies. Lies are not part of my Hindutva.”

“My government will not work with vengeance. Our expectation is that nobody should cross our path,” he said.

On Wednesday, a day-long session of the state Assembly session has been convened to administer oath to its 288 newly-elected members. An official statement to this effect was issued Tuesday evening by Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari.

The Governor has appointed BJP MLA Kalidas Kolambkar, an eight-time MLA, as Pro-tem Speaker of the Assembly. Kolambkar will administer the oath to the MLAs of the BJP (105), Shiv Sena (56), NCP (54), Congress (44) and 29 others representing smaller parties and independents.