Maharashtra: Uddhav allots bungalows, yet to allocate portfolios to ministers

CM Uddhav Thackeray and son Aaditya at the Maharashtra Police Raising Day Parade at the Police Training Centre in Mumbai. (Express) CM Uddhav Thackeray and son Aaditya at the Maharashtra Police Raising Day Parade at the Police Training Centre in Mumbai. (Express)

Three days after expanding his cabinet, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray allocated bungalows and office space to the newly inducted 36 ministers Thursday, but the much-awaited portfolio allocation between the allies was deferred yet again.

After hectic talks on Wednesday, senior leaders from the Shiv Sena, Congress, and the NCP Thursday contended that a consensus had been arrived over the arrangement.

While Maharashtra Congress president and minister Balasaheb Thorat and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar had said that the arrangement would be announced by Thursday evening, till late at night, there was no such announcement.

NCP president Sharad Pawar, while speaking to reporters in Ahmednagar, denied any rift between the allies over ministerial portfolios.

He also indicated that the arrangement would be formalised by Friday morning.

However, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said the delay in portfolio allocation was due to the alliance partners and not because of the chief minister. “There are no issues of portfolio distribution in Maha Vikas Aghadi. The party wise portfolio allocation has taken place already. Now, there seems to be differences within the parties,” said Raut.

Meanwhile, in the bungalow allocation, Ajit Pawar has been allocated his old bungalow Devgiri in Malabar Hill while cabinet minister Aaditya Thackeray has been allotted A-6, opposite Mantralaya. However, the government canceled the allotment of bungalow A-9 to Pravin Darekar, Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council and gave it to Dhananjay Munde instead.

In the office space allocations, Pawar has been give chamber at 6th floor while Aaditya has been given on the 7th floor.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App