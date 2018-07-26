Maharashtra: Uddhav backs simultaneous polls but PM, CMs shouldn’t campaign

Uddhav also added that he would see the Ganga cleaning work. Uddhav also added that he would see the Ganga cleaning work.

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray has said that he is ready to accept the ‘one-nation and one-election’ idea, but the Prime Minister, Chief Ministers and ministers should stay away from election campaigning like government officials who are barred from campaigning. “The idea of simultaneous elections is good but you can fool people only once. If they are looking at it to fool all people in one election as an opportunity, then it is a mistake. But to ensure free and fair polls, late Balasaheb, my father, had suggested that the PM, CM and ministers should stay away from election campaigning…,” said Uddhav, in the third and concluding part of an interview published on Wednesday in party mouthpiece Saamana.

Arguing why the PM, CMs and ministers should not campaign, the Sena president cited the example of government officials who are involved in elections, but are barred from election campaigning and are dismissed from service if found to violate norms. “Then, how can the head of the government go for campaigning,” asked Uddhav. He said the BJP would start talking about building a Ram temple in Ayodhya in the run-up to the polls. “I don’t know when the construction will commence. But I have a desire to visit Ayodhya and Varanasi and will announce the plan shortly,” said Uddhav, adding that he would also see the Ganga cleaning work.

Uddhav reiterated that the Sena would go solo and contest all the 288 assembly constituencies in Maharashtra in the 2019 elections. He said organization building exercise is on in assembly segments where the Sena had minimal presence.

He also targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi stating that people are yet to receive Rs 15 lakh in their bank accounts as promised during the 2014 polls.

