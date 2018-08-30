Maharashtra: Two-year-old boy sacrificed for ‘hidden treasure’ in black magic ritual

Yug Meshram, son of Ashok Meshram, had gone missing on August 22 while he was playing along with his elder brother Harshal (4) at a distance from their home. (Representational) Yug Meshram, son of Ashok Meshram, had gone missing on August 22 while he was playing along with his elder brother Harshal (4) at a distance from their home. (Representational)

A two-year-old boy was found sacrificed for “hidden treasure” at Khandala village in Brahmapuri tahsil of Maharashtra’s Chandrapur district. Yug Meshram, son of Ashok Meshram, had gone missing on August 22 while he was playing along with his elder brother Harshal (4) at a distance from their home. The elder son returned home after playing, but Yug did not. When Yug was not found, their father lodged a complaint at the Bramhpuri police station.

“We formed different teams to search for the child. We came to know that two of Meshram’s neighbours, Sunil and Pramod Bankar were practicing black magic. So we kept a watch on them. During the search on Wednesday, we found Yug’s body hidden in a haystack behind Bankar’s residence. On questioning, they spilled the beans. We have arrested them,” said Chandrapur Superindent of Police Maheshwar Reddy.

Reddy further said that the Bankars, aged around 40, are related to each other and had always come across to the Meshrams as good neighbours. “So, the Meshrams didn’t suspect anything foul about Bankars,” he added.

According to Reddy, the boy was sacrificed by the two due to blind faith. They held the belief that he had three whirls in his hair and he was born with his feet coming out first (payalu) and hence was ideal for sacrifice. So they smothered the boy on the night of August 23 after performing the black magic rituals. They wanted to dispose of the body in a nearby river however it had dawned by the time and due to a lot of public movement, they decided to hide it inside a haystack,” Reddy said.

The culprits have been booked under relevant sections of Anti – superstition and Black magic Act and section 302 of the IPC.

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App