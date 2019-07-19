Maharashtra: Two on way to Tirupati die after falling from train

Two persons on way to Tirupati died after falling from a speeding train in Wardha district of Maharashtra, police said on Thursday.

Advertising

The victims, Sagar Bagade (28) and Sarang Natekar (21), along with some of their others friends on Wednesday boarded the Navjivan Express in Akola while it was on its way from Ahmedabad to Chennai, Sevagram police station’s inspector S G Bothe said.

The two men were sitting near the door of a compartment when they accidentally fell from the speeding train on a rail track near Ashta village around 11.30 pm, he said.

Their friends later informed the railway police about the mishap when the train reached Hinganghat station located nearby, the official said.

Advertising

The police then rushed to the spot and sent the bodies for postmortem, he said.

An accidental death report was registered by the Sevagram police, he added.