Maharashtra: Two killed in tiger attacks in Chandrapur

Two persons were killed in separate incidents of tiger attacks in Chandrapur on Friday. The deceased have been identified as Sarita Pal (32) and Balaji Domaji Waghmare (65).

Pal was killed in a tiger attack in her field at Morwahi village in Mul range, said officials. Waghmare, on the other hand, was killed while he was guarding his farm at Kolara near Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve (TATR). His body was recovered on Saturday, TATR Field Director N R Praveen said. With this, the number of deaths resulting from tiger attacks in Chandrapur have gone up to three this year.

In 2019, 26 people were killed in tiger attacks across the state, with most cases reported in Chandrapur.

