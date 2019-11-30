Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi faces trust vote at 2 pm in House’s first live telecast

NCP MLA and senior leader Dilip Walse-Patil, who has been appointed as the pro-tem Speaker of the Maharashtra assembly, said the vote of confidence will be conducted at 2 pm on Saturday. It will be telecast live for the first time in the history of the state’s legislature.

“We will hold the vote of confidence of the new government at 2 pm. It will be recorded and telecast live as the per the Supreme Court order,” Walse-Patil told The Indian Express on Friday.

Walse-Patil said the vote of confidence will be conducted through “division of votes” which is as per directives of the Supreme Court. “The vote of confidence will be held through the division of votes and not as voice vote or show of hands. This is being done as per the apex court orders,” he said.

On Saturday, Walse-Patil will take oath as the Speaker following which the new government will stake claim.

Anant Kalse, former secretary of the state legislature, said while the House proceedings were broadcasted live earlier, this will be for the first time in the history of the state legislature that the trust vote will be telecast live.

Walse-Patil was appointed as the pro-tem Speaker after Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis agreed in on his name, Shiv Sena leaders said.

However, Fadnavis later tweeted, “…then why are they secretly calling the house? Why efforts to change the pro-tem Speaker, going against the rules. Why still doubt your own MLAs so much? Why are they still hiding them?”

In another tweet, he said, “When the BJP has already announced to sit in the opposition and MahaVikas Aghadi has made so many claims that they have the full majority, that too exhibiting in different ways, why this secrecy and fear? Maharashtra wants these answers.”

Sena MP Sanjay Raut he will respond to the former chief minister’s claims on Saturday afternoon.

Meanwhile, Walse-Patil, who had served as the speaker of the assembly during the Congress-NCP regime from 2009-2014, said he was not confident that he will continue in the office. “In 2009, I was the permanent speaker. This time, I am pro-tem speaker. Don’t know whether I will continue,” he said, adding that the permanent speaker’s election and the appointment of the opposition leader are likely to be held on Sunday.

Walse-Patil is a seven-term MLA from Ambegaon seat of Pune district. He held various ministerial portfolios during the 15-year rule of Congress-NCP in Maharashtra.

Walse-Patil who began as an assistant to Sharad Pawar is credited with changing the face of Ambegaon taluka. He has a law degree and is also a journalist. He is the founder-chairman of the Bhimashankar sugar factory.

In 2019 general elections, NCP candidate and popular actor Amol Kolhe won from Shrirur constituency and promptly announced that Walse-Patil was one of the key persons behind his victory. Kolhe had defeated Shiv Sena’s Shivajirao Adhalrao-Patil who had been elected for three terms. In the October state assembly elections, Adhalrao put in his might to defeat Walse-Patil but failed to do so.