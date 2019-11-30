Maharashtra floor test LIVE updates: Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi to face trust vote today

The newly-elected Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government of the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress alliance in Maharashtra will have to prove its majority in a floor test on Saturday. The ruling combine has claimed the support of 162 MLAs in the 288-member House. Governor B S Koshyari had asked the Shiv Sena chief to prove its majority by December 3.

NCP leader Dilip Walse Patil has been appointed pro tem Speaker. He will conduct the proceedings of the special two-day session which commences today. On Sunday, the Assembly Speaker’s election will be held, followed by the tabling of motion of thanks on the Governor’s address in the House. The new Speaker will then announce the name of the Leader of Opposition in the Assembly, Devendra Fadnavis.

The Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress had formed the government after the Thackeray-led party fell out with its pre-poll ally BJP over sharing the chief ministerial post. Thackeray, who is also the Shiv Sena president, was sworn-in as the chief minister on Thursday evening and hours later, presided over his government’s first cabinet meeting. Besides Thackeray, six other ministers — two each from the Sena, the Congress and the NCP — took oath.