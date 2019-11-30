Maharashtra floor test LIVE updates: Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi to face trust vote todayhttps://indianexpress.com/article/india/maharashtra-trust-vote-live-updates-shiv-sena-ncp-congress-bjp-uddhav-thackeray-6143537/
Maharashtra floor test LIVE updates: Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi to face trust vote today
The Shiv Sena-Congress-NCP combine has claimed the support of 162 MLAs in the 288-member Assembly. Governor B S Koshyari had asked Uddhav Thackeray to prove majority by December 3.
The newly-elected Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government of the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress alliance in Maharashtra will have to prove its majority in a floor test on Saturday. The ruling combine has claimed the support of 162 MLAs in the 288-member House. Governor B S Koshyari had asked the Shiv Sena chief to prove its majority by December 3.
NCP leader Dilip Walse Patil has been appointed pro tem Speaker. He will conduct the proceedings of the special two-day session which commences today. On Sunday, the Assembly Speaker’s election will be held, followed by the tabling of motion of thanks on the Governor’s address in the House. The new Speaker will then announce the name of the Leader of Opposition in the Assembly, Devendra Fadnavis.
The Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress had formed the government after the Thackeray-led party fell out with its pre-poll ally BJP over sharing the chief ministerial post. Thackeray, who is also the Shiv Sena president, was sworn-in as the chief minister on Thursday evening and hours later, presided over his government’s first cabinet meeting. Besides Thackeray, six other ministers — two each from the Sena, the Congress and the NCP — took oath.
Determined to extend assistance to farmers, says Uddhav Thackeray
Speaking to reporters after the Cabinet meeting, Thackeray said he would call for a white paper on farmers’ schemes and expenditure before taking a decision. “I have asked the Chief Secretary to give us a realistic picture about the schemes implemented by the state and central governments, and the assistance provided to farmers so far. We are determined to extend assistance to farmers that will make them happy. After getting the information in a day or two, we will take a decision,” he said. “We are fortunate that the first proposal approved was to sanction the next installment of Rs 20 crore for the Raigad fort.”
Hours after swearing-in, Uddhav Thackeray chairs first Cabinet meet
Uddhav Thackeray (59), who will lead the Maha Vikas Aghadi — the Sena-NCP-Congress post-poll alliance — was sworn in at 6:42 pm on Thursday, in front of a huge crowd at Shivaji Park, where the party was formed in 1966 and where its founder Bal Thackeray was cremated in 2012. Hours later, he chaired his first Cabinet meeting. While the alliance, in its Common Minimum Programme, said it would ensure “immediate” farm loan waiver, the Cabinet put off a decision for now. Instead, in a symbolic move, the first decision was to approve Rs 20 crore for conserving Raigad Fort, which was the capital of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.
After month-long drama, Uddhav Thackeray elected as Maharashtra CM
The Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress had formed the government after the Thackeray-led party fell out with its pre-poll ally BJP over sharing the chief ministerial post. Thackeray, who is also the Shiv Sena president, was sworn-in as the chief ministeron Thursday evening. Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari also administered the oath of office to Shiv Sena leaders Eknath Shinde and Subhash Desai, NCP leaders Jayant Patil and Chhagan Bhujbal, and Congress leaders Balasaheb Thorat and Nitin Raut.
Assembly Speaker’s election to be held on Sunday
On Sunday, the Assembly Speaker’s election will be held, followed by the tabling of motion of thanks on the Governor’s address in the House. The new Speaker will then announce the name of the Leader of Opposition in the Assembly, Devendra Fadnavis.
NCP leader Dilip Walse Patil appointed pro tem Speaker
NCP leader Dilip Walse Patil has been appointed pro tem Speaker. He will conduct the proceedings of the special two-day session which commences today.
Maharashtra floor test today
The newly-elected Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government of the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress alliance in Maharashtra will have to prove its majority in a floor test on Saturday. The ruling combine has claimed the support of 162 MLAs in the 288-member House. Governor B S Koshyari had asked the Shiv Sena chief to prove its majority by December 3. Follow our live blog for all the latest updates.
Capping days of dramatic political developments and speculation, Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray took oath as Chief Minister of Maharashtra on Thursday, almost a month after the Assembly election results were declared. Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari also administered the oath of office to Shiv Sena leaders Eknath Shinde and Subhash Desai, NCP leaders Jayant Patil and Chhagan Bhujbal, and Congress leaders Balasaheb Thorat and Nitin Raut.
Thackeray (59), who will lead the Maha Vikas Aghadi — the Sena-NCP-Congress post-poll alliance — was sworn in at 6:42 pm, in front of a huge crowd at Shivaji Park, where the party was formed in 1966 and where its founder Bal Thackeray was cremated in 2012.
Hours later, he chaired his first Cabinet meeting. While the alliance, in its Common Minimum Programme, said it would ensure “immediate” farm loan waiver, the Cabinet put off a decision for now. Instead, in a symbolic move, the first decision was to approve Rs 20 crore for conserving Raigad Fort, which was the capital of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.
On Friday, the Supreme Court dismissed a plea challenging the post-poll alliance of Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress to form government in Maharashtra. A bench of Justices N V Ramana, Ashok Bhushan and Sanjiv Khanna said constitutional morality is different from political morality. “In democracy, we can’t curtail rights of political parties to align with other parties,” the bench said.
