Maharashtra tribal welfare scam: Govt initiates criminal action, ex-minister’s tenure under scanner

IN WHAT could spell trouble for former Maharashtra minister Vijay Kumar Gavit, now a BJP MLA, the state government has initiated criminal action in the alleged multi-crore tribal welfare scam, in which crores meant for the welfare of poor tribal households were reportedly siphoned off when Gavit was the tribal development minister.

Gavit, who quit NCP to join the ruling BJP in 2014, was the tribal development minister between 2004 and 2009 in the Congress-NCP regime. He had denied any wrongdoing in the matter.

In May 2017, an inquiry commission, headed by Justice (retd) M G Gaikwad, had found merit in allegations levelled in a PIL filed in the Bombay High Court (HC), contending that a politico-officio-contractor nexus had siphoned off several thousand crores of tribal funds between 2004 and 2012 by propping up “dubious” welfare schemes.

Based on findings of the commission and going by the directives of the HC, the state tribal development department has initiated the process of filing FIRs in cases of fraud in which prosecution has been recommended by the panel. Earlier, the government had appointed a one-man committee under retired bureaucrat Prabhakar Karandikar to go through the commission’s report and suggest the methodology for initiating action against the guilty.

Kiran Kulkarni, Commissioner of Tribal Research and Training Institute (TRTI), an autonomous body functioning under the tribal development department and overseeing the government action, said three FIRs were lodged in the past week. The FIRs were lodged for irregularities observed by the commission in cases handled by the tribal project offices in Ghodegaon (Pune), Gadchiroli and Chandrapur districts. Among those booked include officials who were heading the tribal project offices at that time.

“More such cases will follow,” Kulkarni said, adding that special inquiry teams have estimated the involvement of about 600 to 650 people in the alleged scam.

The Gaikwad commission, which investigated the implementation of welfare schemes in 24 tribal project offices, had come across financial irregularities in 23 of them. But based on the Karandikar panel’s findings, the government has decided to lodge FIRs in cases in which the nexus can be established beyond doubt.

Contending that over Rs 100 crore in tribal welfare funds had been misappropriated, the Gaikwad commission had recommended criminal prosecution against over 50 serving or retired government officials.

