Maharashtra: Tribal department secretary transferred within 2 months

Less than two months after being appointed as Maharashtra’s Tribal Development Department (TDD) secretary, Vinita Vaid Singhal, a 1996-batch IAS officer, was on Thursday transferred to the Labour Department.

She will succeed Rajesh Kumar as the state’s new Labour Secretary. Singhal was appointed to head the Tribal department on June 21 this year.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray-led General Administration Department issued her latest transfer order on Thursday. Anup Kumar Yadav (2002-batch) has now been appointed in her place as Secretary, TDD.

According to sources, Thursday’s transfers were a part of realignment being carried out to resolve differences within the ruling coalition over bureaucratic postings.

The NCP, which heads the Labour Department, had pushed for Singhal’s transfer to the department. The TDD is with the Congress. Yadav, Singhal’s successor, was previously serving as Commissioner, Family Welfare and Director of the National Health Mission under the Public Health department, which is with the NCP.

In another transfer, Dilip Halde (2010) was posted as Managing Director, Maharashtra State Co-operative Marketing Federation.

