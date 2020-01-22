Maharashtra tops India with most green buildings

As per the report, in terms of area, Maharashtra measures 10.25 crore GSM. Karnataka with 301 buildings came at number two, and Haryana, with 139 buildings, was number three. (Representational Image) As per the report, in terms of area, Maharashtra measures 10.25 crore GSM. Karnataka with 301 buildings came at number two, and Haryana, with 139 buildings, was number three. (Representational Image)

Maharashtra topped the country in the list of green buildings, with 373 projects, owing to its policy of allowing incentives for green buildings. The Indian Green Building Council (IGBC) defines a green building as one which uses less water, is energy-efficient, conserves natural resources, generates less waste and provides a healthier space for occupants as compared to a conventional building.

On Tuesday, GBCI India (Green Business Certification Inc) released the list of India’s Top 10 States for Leed (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design), the world’s most widely used green building rating system. This is the third year that the list has been released in India, ranking Indian states in terms of cumulative gross square metres (GSM) of LEED-certified space.

As per the report, in terms of area, the state measures 10.25 crore GSM. Karnataka with 301 buildings came at number two, and Haryana, with 139 buildings, was number three.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App