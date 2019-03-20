Maharashtra to step up security on state’s border ahead of Lok Sabha polls

Toggle Menu
Lok Sabha elections in Maharashtra will be held in four phases on April 11, 18, 23 and 29 while results will be declared on May 23.

“To prevent such activities, the police are taking all precautionary measures, including sealing of borders with other states wherein intense checking of private and public vehicles would be conducted,” a senior police official said on Tuesday. (Representational Image)

Maharashtra Police have geared up to strengthen security by sealing its borders with other states in view of the next month’s Lok Sabha polls, a senior police official said.

During the election time, some syndicates indulge in illegal transportation of liquor and cash to lure voters.

Sometimes weapons may also be transported by anti-social elements to create nuisance, he said.

“To prevent such activities, the police are taking all precautionary measures, including sealing of borders with other states wherein intense checking of private and public vehicles would be conducted,” the official said on Tuesday.

Maharashtra shares border with Telangana, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Goa and Gujarat, as well as the Union Territories of Daman, and Dadra and Nagar Haveli.

The state police organised a meeting earlier this month to gear up for ensuring proper security arrangements, the official said.

“Authorities in all these other states have also been holding meetings to step up security measures,” he said.

Last week, Madhya Pradesh Police called their counterparts from neighbouring states, including Maharashtra, and reviewed the security arrangements, he added.

