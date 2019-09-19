Maharashtra to revive crackdown on e-cigarette after Centre imposes ban

With the Union Cabinet promulgating an ordinance banning electronic nicotine delivery system (ENDS) on Wednesday, the Maharashtra government will finally be able to renew its crackdown on e-cigarettes and e-hookah suppliers.

Advertising

ENDS, advertised as a safe alternative to cigarettes, is a smoking device that operates out of a battery and uses liquid nicotine, propelyne glycol, water, glycerin and flavour to give the feel of smoking a conventional cigarette. The smoke released from the electronic device, called vaping, has remained a contentious subject with manufacturers calling it is just vapour and activists claiming it contains toxic chemicals.

On March 5 this year, Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had issued a circular banning storage, distribution, manufacture and sale of ENDS across state. Since May, the FDA began a crackdown, conducting 74 inspections and seizing Rs 1.01 lakh worth e-cigarettes and e-hookahs.

On June 25, FDA had seized vaping devices from warehouse and company of Godfrey Philips India Ltd following which it issued a show cause notice to the tobacco giant. Godfrey Philips had approached the Bombay High Court against the seizure claiming there is no central law banning vaping devices and succeeded in getting a stay order in the matter.

Advertising

Officials from FDA said since March they had issued notices to Verge, Godfrey Philips and JUUL tobacco company where they found manufacture and sale of e-cigarettes. With a High Court granted stay, further inspections had to be stopped since July. “There was no law under which we could act against suppliers. ENDS product use liquid nicotine which comes under no regulation in India,” an FDA official said.

On Wednesday Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a blanket ban on production, import, export, manufacture, distribution, sale, storage or advertising of e-cigarettes.

“We are waiting for Drug Controller General of India to issue a circular about the Cabinet decision. With Bombay HC stay order, we have been unable to take further action. We will implement Centre’s order immediately after notification,” Maharashtra FDA Commissioner Pallavi Darade said.

Dr PC Gupta, director at Healis Sekhsaria Institute of Public Health, said, “E-cigarette have become gateway for adolescents towards smoking”. A 2015 study, published by Department of Surgical Oncology of Tata Memorial Hospital in Indian Journal of Medical and Pediatric Oncology, found that nicotine has “an increased risk of cardiovascular, respiratory, gastrointestinal disorders. There is decreased immune response and it also poses ill impacts on reproductive health.”

“Until now, state governments could not take much action in the absence of a Central law. Punjab and Delhi faced issues similar to Maharashtra,” head and neck surgeon and activist Dr Pankaj Chaturvedi said. He added that the ordinance will also pose a deterrent for customers.

In 2013, Punjab State Drug Controller was first to declare e-cigarettes illegal. In 2016, Punjab government took first action against an e-cigarette seller. Maharashtra followed suit, but could only seize vaping devices from three companies before HC order.

Tshering Bhutia, vice president at Salaam Bombay Foundation that has been fighting against ENDS products, said, “E-cigarettes have been targeting our youth with their colours and flavours that entice them and predatorily pull them towards tobacco addiction. Banning vaping products is one way to keep the youth away from future tobacco consumption.”

Officials from FDA said e-retail sales remain higher than brick-and-mortar shops, making it difficult to track suppliers.