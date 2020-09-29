Maharashtra to reopen bars, restaurants from October first week

Grappling with severe losses due to the lockdown and steep financial declines, the hospitality industry has been lobbying aggressively for the reopening of indoor dining at restaurants, cafes and bars. (File)

Restaurants, cafes and bars across Maharashtra will open their doors to customers from the first week of October after Uddhav Thackeray government on Monday allowed indoor dining with safety restrictions, including reopening with 50 per cent occupancy.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray announced this during a meeting with hoteliers on Monday.

When contacted, state Tourism Secretary Valsa Nair-Singh said: “The chief minister has allowed restaurants, bars and cafes to reopen from the first week of October. These establishments have been asked to get ready and undertake refurbishments to reopen.”

“The hoteliers have agreed to function as per the standard operating procedure (SOP) that will be finalised within a day or two,” she added.

Grappling with severe losses due to the lockdown and steep financial declines, the hospitality industry has been lobbying aggressively for the reopening of indoor dining at restaurants, cafes and bars. These establishments have been shut since March, when the country first went into lockdown. Shut for six months now, restaurants have been surviving on home deliveries and takeaways.

