Maharashtra to experience ‘near-cold wave-like’ conditions till November 15

Cold conditions have been forecast over north India, with snowfall likely in parts of Jammu and Kashmir during the weekend. (File photo)

Pune recorded a cold day for the second consecutive day, with mercury levels settling to a minimum temperature of 10.6 degrees Celsius, which was 4.7 degrees below normal, on Wednesday. Pune remained the second coldest city in the state on the day after Parbhani (9.9 degrees Celsius).

Officials at the India Meteorological Department (IMD) in Pune have termed this a “near cold wave-like situation” prevailing in Madhya Maharashtra, Vidarbha and Marathwada regions. A cold wave is declared when the temperature departure is over 4.5 degrees from normal and lasts for more than four consecutive days over a region in the plains.

“The minimum temperatures are showing significant departures from normal and this is a near cold-wave like situation. The minimum temperature in Pune and adjoining areas will remain low till November 15,” said Anupam Kashyapi, head of the weather department at IMD, Pune.

On Wednesday, night temperatures across Madhya Maharashtra and Vidarbha remained between 10 to 12 degrees Celsius, with the departures from normal as high as 4 to 5 degrees Celsius, Met officials noted.

Gondia (11.4 degrees Celsius), Jalgaon (11.6 degrees Celsius) Chandrapur (11.8 degrees Celsius), Aurangabad (12 degrees Celsius) and Mahabaleshwar (12.2 degrees Celsius ) were some of the cities which experienced cold conditions on Wednesday.

With a fresh approaching western disturbance in the extreme northern regions of the country, cool winds are expected to penetrate lower latitudes covering Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra from November 13 to November 15. Cold conditions have been forecast over north India, with snowfall likely in parts of Jammu and Kashmir during the weekend.

“At the same time, there will be easterly winds blowing over the southern peninsular region, which would benefit from some rain over the next few days. As a result, there would be moisture incursion observed over parts of Maharashtra, leading to overcast sky conditions on November 16 and 17, pushing up temperatures,” added Kashyapi.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd