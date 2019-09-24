Maharashtra to benefit most from corporate tax cut: Devendra Fadnavis

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday said the Union government’s decision to cut corporate tax will benefit Maharashtra the most, giving a boost to core industrial sectors such as manufacturing and startups. The move would provide for greater investments and higher employment generation, he said.

“Mumbai contributes 35 per cent of the tax of the total corporate tax collection in the country. The Centre’s decision to cut corporate tax will immensely benefit Mumbai and Maharashtra,” Fadnavis said during a press conference at the BJP headquarters in Mumbai.

Terming the decision as “courageous” and “bold”, the chief minister praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

“The industries from China to southeast Asia, which are relocating, will now see and consider India as a preferred destination,” Fadnavis said.

The chief minister said another move which would make India a favoured destination was the lifetime corporate tax of 15 per cent for companies which are going into production after October 1, 2019. He was referring to the Centre’s decision to allow domestic companies to pay corporation tax at the rate of 22 per cent (effective rate of 25.17 per cent including cess and surcharge). It would be subject to the condition that these companies do not avail tax incentives or exemptions. No Minimum Alternative Tax (MAT) will be imposed on these companies.

Another decision ensures that new domestic manufacturing companies, incorporated on or after October 1, 2019, will be allowed to pay corporation tax at the rate of 15 per cent (effective rate 17.01per cent). No MAT will be imposed on these companies either. This will be subject to the condition that the company does not avail tax incentives or exemptions and commences production by March 31, 2023.

The corporate tax reforms will help Indian companies take advantage of the ongoing trade war (between the US and China) and compete globally, Fadnavis said.

He said the decision to merge 10 banks into four will consolidate and augment the risk-taking capacities, and that it will boost the lending ability of banks with remonetisation worth Rs 70,000 crore.