Maharashtra: Tigress, which had attacked veterinarian in Chandrapur, found dead

The cause of death is reportedly due to hypovolemic shock resulting from internal haemorrhage caused due to severe external injuries. (Express photo)

The tigress, which had attacked a veterinary doctor in Maharashtra’s Chandrapur district on June 3, was found dead on Saturday.

A press note issued by Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve (TATR) Field Director Jitendra Ramgaokar said, “A tigress was under observation since June 2 in compartment 327 of Doni-1 beat of Mul (TATR buffer) range as she was unable to move comfortably. She was first observed to be stationary in a thicket by a forest guard around 2:00 pm on June 2. On June 3, a team of a veterinarian and Rapid Response Unit of Chandrapur was attacked by the tigress while they were approaching her for closer observation. Since then, forest staff was monitoring the tigress in the area.”

It continued, “On June 5, at 10 am, a team of field staff found the tigress dead. Senior officers and representatives of NTCA and honorary wildlife warden visited the spot immediately and the body was brought to Chandrapur Transit Treatment Centre for post-mortem examination.”

It further added, “Based on preliminary observations of the veterinarians, the cause of death is due to hypovolemic shock resulting from internal haemorrhage caused due to severe external injuries. All the body parts of the tigress were found to be intact. The tigress was later cremated as per laid-down protocol.”

On June 3, when the forest staff had gone to check the tigress, it had suddenly attacked them. While running for cover, veterinary doctor Ravikant Khobragade fell down and the tigress caught hold of his feet. But the accompanying staff stopped and rushed to his rescue making a lot of noise, managing to drive the tigress away into the bushes.

Khobragade underwent minor surgeries and is recovering now.