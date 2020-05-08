Maharashtra: Tigress believed to have caused five human deaths caught

The three-year-old tigress NI The three-year-old tigress NI

Forest Department has finally caught the tigress that is believed to have caused five human deaths in Chandrapur and Gondia district.

The three-year old tigress, N1, was caught near Nawargaon reservoir in the district on Thursday evening, a press note issued by the department said.

The tigress originally hailed from Brahmapuri in Chandrapur district and had killed three persons there in November and December last year and January this year after which orders were issued to capture her. But she had managed to give the capture team the slip and re-surfaced in Gondia district about 100 km away as the crow flies. There also she killed two persons in March and April. Camera trap pictures proved that she was the same animal from Brahmapuri. A fresh order was issued to capture her since the earlier one had lapsed.

The tigress was later brought to the Gorewada Rescue Centre in Nagpur, where she is set to spend rest of her life.

