Maharashtra: One more killed in tiger attack in Bhandara; fresh order issued to capture tigress

On April 19, a woman collecting mahua flowers was killed by a tiger near Savarla village, 5 km from the spot of Saturday’s incident. (Representational image) On April 19, a woman collecting mahua flowers was killed by a tiger near Savarla village, 5 km from the spot of Saturday’s incident. (Representational image)

Even as the Forest Department issued detailed guidelines to its ground staff to control the raging human-tiger conflict in Vidarbha, a tigress killed yet another woman in the Paoni range of Bhandara district on Saturday.

Janabai Mohdarkar, 58, from Khatkheda village was killed by a tigress when she had gone into dense forest to collect mahua flowers on Saturday morning.

With this, the total number of deaths in big cat attacks in Vidarbha in the lockdown period has gone up to nine. The first in the series had occurred on March 29 in Gondia district.

Saturday’s was the second incident in the Paoni range. On April 19, a woman collecting mahua flowers was killed by a tiger near Savarla village 5 km from the spot of Saturday’s incident.

Sources said, “A tigress has been moving around in this area along with her two cubs of about 15 months old. Camera trap images had shown the cubs at April 19 spot. It is likely that they could be involved in Saturday’s incident too. But while the April 19 victim wasn’t eaten, Saturday’s victim was partly eaten.”

As reported earlier, all the victims have been mahua flower collectors.

Meanwhile, officials have found that the two fatal attacks in the neighbouring Gondia district on March 29 and April 18 were by the N1 tigress originally from the Brahmapuri divisional forest in Chandrapur district. A capture order was issued against her in January after she was found to have killed three persons there. She, however, had nature managed to dodge the special teams on her trail. Principal Chief Conservator of Forest (Wildlife) Nitin Kakodkar has now issued a fresh capture order for her.

“She has walked about 100 km from Brahmapuri to reach Gondia forest. I have issued fresh order to capture her,” he said.

Kakodkar further said, “We have also issued detailed instructions to our ground staff to prevent further attacks as we expect the conflict to intensify in the tendu leaf collection season that is set to begin in a few days. But it’s actually very difficult since we are looking at vast forest areas and thousands of people entering in there.”

The ground staff have been asked to focus on the villages near forests and make public announcements alerting people on the danger, and move in the forest only in groups.

The instructions laid out by Kakodkar are:

People should be asked to go after sunrise and have long sticks for self-defence. They should keep making loud noises and may use their mobile phones for the same. At least one of the persons should keep guard and alert the group if he senses trouble. Mesh-nets hanging on trees should be provided to collect mahua flowers so that villagers could pick them without crouching. Drum-beats should be sounded in the areas with known tiger presence. Human face masks hanging on the back side of the head should be used by the collectors. Forest guards should keep strict vigil in their vehicles in areas having tiger presence during the time villagers collect forest product.

