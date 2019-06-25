Maharashtra: Three more held for Gadchiroli blast

Police have arrested three more persons in connection with the May 1 naxal attack in Maharashtra’s Gadchiroli district in which 16 people, including 15 policemen, were killed.

With the arrest of Somnath Madavi (38), Kisan Hidami (42) and Sakru Gota (35) on Sunday, the total number of persons in custody has risen to seven, Gadchiroli Police said in a release issued Tuesday.

A total of 15 security personnel and one civilian were killed in an IED blast triggered by naxals in Jambhulkheda in the east Maharashtra district.

Police had earlier arrested western sub-zonal chief of Maoists, Nirmala Kumari alias Narmadakka, and her husband Satyanarayan alias Kiran.

On June 13, Dlip Hidami (22) and Parasram Tulawi (28) were arrested from Kurkheda taluka of the district.

Madvi, Kisan Hidami and Gota were produced before court on June 24 which remanded them in police custody till July 6.