Maharashtra: Three dead in Amravati town as rival gangs clash, curfew imposed

A curfew was imposed in Achalpur and Parthwada of Amravati in Maharashtra after two people were killed in clashes that broke Tuesday following the murder of a man. Members of a gambling gang went on a rampage in Parathwada town pelting stones in which two shopkeepers were killed after which police imposed restrictions.

The clash was triggered after one Shyama Pahelwan Nandwanshi, 44, involved in a gambling gang was allegedly murdered by a rival gang. Nandwanshi’s supporters then created a ruckus and attacked people of the opposite community as Police swung into action.

Amravati Superintendent of Police Hari Balaji said, “Nandwanshi was a known criminal with offenses like murder against him. He was part of a gang involved in gambling and had a dispute with some of the members. On Monday, around 11.45 am the rival members of the gang, murdered Nandwanshi in Paratwada town. Before we could move in to quell the matter, a mob of his supporters went about pelting stones and attacking people. Two persons Saif Ali and Abul Atiq Abdul Rafiq were beaten with sticks and rods. They were rushed to hospital but their lives could not be saved.”

Adding that 11 people have been arrested so far, the SP added, “all this happened within one hour and the police could hardly get enough reaction time to rein in the riotous mob. we have arrested three persons for first murder and nine for the other two. We are looking out for more and hope to arrest them too.”

Balaji also said that the two deceased from mob attack had nothing to do with the earlier murder and were running their shop in the market when attacked. Asked if those arrested had any political connections, Balaji said, “as of now we haven’t found anything to that effect.”