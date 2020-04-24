Follow Us:
Friday, April 24, 2020
Maharashtra man beaten on suspicion of being Covid-19 patient, dies

On noticing some policemen manning the street, the victim took an alternate route, where a few passersby assaulted him after he coughed while walking, an official said.

By: PTI | Thane | Updated: April 24, 2020 11:13:46 am
coronavirus, coronavirus maharashtra, maharashtra coronavirus lynching, maharashtra coronavirus patient thrashed, maharashtra lockdown, palghar lynching The men suspected him of being a COVID-19 patient and attacked him, causing him to fall into a gutter and die, the official said. (Representational/Express photo)

A 34-year-old man was allegedly attacked on suspicion of being a COVID-19 patient and died after falling into a gutter during the assault in Kalyan town of Maharashtra’s Thane district, police said on Friday.

The incident took place on Wednesday morning, when Ganesh Gupta had stepped out of his home to purchase some essentials amid the COVID-19 lockdown, an official said.

Also read | Palghar lynching: Official who could have ordered firing of warning shots was not informed

On noticing some policemen manning the street, the victim took an alternate route, where a few passersby assaulted him after he coughed while walking, he said.

The men suspected him of being a COVID-19 patient and attacked him, causing him to fall into a gutter and die, the official said.

Also read | Two arrested in Palghar lynching case directly linked to BJP: Congress leader Sachin Sawant

The deceased’s body was sent for post-mortem and a case of accidental death has been registered as of now, the station house officer of the Khadakpada police station said

