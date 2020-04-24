Maharashtra man beaten on suspicion of being Covid-19 patient, dies

The men suspected him of being a COVID-19 patient and attacked him, causing him to fall into a gutter and die, the official said. (Representational/Express photo) The men suspected him of being a COVID-19 patient and attacked him, causing him to fall into a gutter and die, the official said. (Representational/Express photo)

A 34-year-old man was allegedly attacked on suspicion of being a COVID-19 patient and died after falling into a gutter during the assault in Kalyan town of Maharashtra’s Thane district, police said on Friday.

The incident took place on Wednesday morning, when Ganesh Gupta had stepped out of his home to purchase some essentials amid the COVID-19 lockdown, an official said.

Also read | Palghar lynching: Official who could have ordered firing of warning shots was not informed

On noticing some policemen manning the street, the victim took an alternate route, where a few passersby assaulted him after he coughed while walking, he said.

The men suspected him of being a COVID-19 patient and attacked him, causing him to fall into a gutter and die, the official said.

Also read | Two arrested in Palghar lynching case directly linked to BJP: Congress leader Sachin Sawant

The deceased’s body was sent for post-mortem and a case of accidental death has been registered as of now, the station house officer of the Khadakpada police station said

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.